Netflix assembles new US production hub in New Mexico

FILE - This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is in final negotiations to buy an existing multimillion-dollar studio complex on the edge of the state's largest city, government and corporate leaders announced Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)