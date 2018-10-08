Muggy Monday, Stay alert for Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hey Y’all! Hope everyone is enjoying their Monday! I’m sure you’ve noticed the warm sunshine out today with those temperatures in the mid 80s. Also a few clouds overhead to give us some shade from the rays! Still going to feel a bit warmer than it actually is though with those dew point temperatures in the 70s making it pretty humid out. Were going to keep the mix of clouds heading into overnight and into Tuesday and also the above average 80s for temps.
However, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday rain chances bump up to 50-60% as Hurricane Michael approaches the Carolinas from the southwest. By the time that the storm moves inland toward our area it’s expected to downgrade to a tropical storm but will still be bringing around 3 to 5 inches of rain. Good news is though it wont be sitting over our area dumping feet of rain like Florence did and should be out of here by Friday. And behind that a cold front will move through dropping the temps down into the 70s to FINALLY feel like Fall! To get a more detailed forecast for Michael click the link to our story: http://www.wect.com/2018/10/08/michael-bring-impacts-then-shot-fall/
