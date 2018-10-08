Muggy Monday, Stay alert for Michael

However, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday rain chances bump up to 50-60% as Hurricane Michael approaches the Carolinas from the southwest. By the time that the storm moves inland toward our area it’s expected to downgrade to a tropical storm but will still be bringing around 3 to 5 inches of rain. Good news is though it wont be sitting over our area dumping feet of rain like Florence did and should be out of here by Friday. And behind that a cold front will move through dropping the temps down into the 70s to FINALLY feel like Fall! To get a more detailed forecast for Michael click the link to our story: http://www.wect.com/2018/10/08/michael-bring-impacts-then-shot-fall/