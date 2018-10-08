Michael to bring impacts then a shot of fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST for early this week features more summery conditions with above-average temperatures and isolated to scattered rains. A tropical system named Michael will cruise over or near the Cape Fear Region late this week. In its wake, a mass of drier and cooler air is likely to arrive for the weekend and early next week.
RAIN AND STORM CHANCES will progress from 30-40% Monday to Wednesday to 60-70% Thursday to possibly Friday. Michael causes the spike, of course! Rain amounts will be honed; for now, they appear to be large enough for a poor-drainage flood threat but not a major river flood threat. Isolated severe, gusty storms are also possible. Post-Michael, enjoy lower 0-10% chances Saturday and Sunday.
IS MICHAEL ANOTHER FLORENCE? Michael will bring impacts, yes, but probably not like Florence. For one, Michael will have made landfall on the Gulf Coast by Wednesday, so it’ll likely have been weakening over land for many hours before it reaches the Carolinas Thursday and Friday. Also, Michael will much speedier than the infamously, punishingly slow Florence.
SUMMERY TEMPERATURES FINALLY YIELD to more fall-like ones in this forecast period. From Monday through at least Wednesday, expect more deep-80s days and 70+ nights. By the weekend and early next week, daily highs will have likely walked back to the 70s to around 80 and nighttime temperatures ought to have the chance to fall to the 50s and 60s.
