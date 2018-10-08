‘It’s unreal': Pender County family loses home again, 10 days before planned move

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two years ago, Hurricane Matthew blew through southeastern North Carolina. It was a storm that brought devastation and catastrophic flooding and one of the hardest hit areas was the Black River communities of Pender County.
“We were 10 days from getting a permit to move back in,” said Reggie Corbett.
We first met the Corbett family on Aug. 9. Their home was flooded out and a total loss after Matthew. Four feet of water crept inside, and just a month before Hurricane Florence hit, the Corbetts were prepared to move back in their Currie home.
“Reggie’s home was the last on the list of 26 that we were finalizing after Matthew. N.C. Baptist Men had just completed a total rebuild,” said Mike Moser with N.C. Baptist Men.
Ten days before stepping into a brand new home with pristine furniture, stainless steel appliances and a fresh start.
“I stayed Wednesday night in the house just to see how the new rebuild did, but then we were forced to leave Thursday,” Corbett said.
Corbett and his mother, Dixie, returned to a disaster for the second time after Florence. This time, there was eight feet of water inside.
“It’s just unreal," Corbett said. "You still think it’s a dream but every day you keep going because you have to get it done right. I know where I started and I just have to start all over again.”
Corbett and volunteers are beginning a second rebuild.
“I am so thankful,” Corbett said. “It lets me know God is good. There is more good in the world than bad. There are storms and you lose a lot of material things but there is a lot of good left in the world.”
Brand new furniture, unwrapped flooring and blinds sit waterlogged on the curb of Corbett’s home, set to be the final touches for his new place.
“It’s so hard to see this," Moser said. "This marks two years since Hurricane Matthew and here we are doing the same thing.”
Moser led volunteers and Reggie in prayer Monday afternoon, providing spiritual hope and guidance to get him through another trying time.
“We lift up Reggie and his family to you," Chaplin Don Grindstaff said. "They need you right now. Their strength is stretched so far. Reggie needs you to make him strong.”
