Florence impacts force Farmin’ on Front to close indefinitely

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Farmin' on Front, a grocery store in downtown Wilmington, will close its doors indefinitely Wednesday.
Like other businesses in the area, the store has experienced interruption in daily operations due to the impacts of Hurricane Florence, according to Sharm Brantley with the company.
The company will be addressing plumbing issues and some of the refrigeration equipment, among other concerns during the closure.
Brantley said Farmin' is closing temporarily, but there is no date set for reopening.
