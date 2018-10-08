FEMA opens recovery center in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - North Carolina Emergency Management and FEMA opened a disaster recovery center in Elizabethtown, and will open additional centers in affected areas in the coming days.
The centers offer in-person support to people and businesses included in the North Carolina federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence.
The center in Elizabethtown is located at Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, 450 Smith Circle. It will be open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the state and other interests will be at the centers to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application.
Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center by:
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
- Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585)
- Using the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices at fema.gov/mobile-app
The following information is helpful when registering:
- Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
- Current mailing address
- Current telephone number
- Insurance information
- Total household annual income
- Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows direct transfer of funds into a bank account)
- A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
Visit www.fema.gov/DRC to view other disaster recovery locations.
