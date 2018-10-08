Court blocks company accused of price gouging from providing tree removal services

“It's frustrating, it's infuriating,” Stein said. “I was in the hurricane recovery center (in Jacksonville) talking to folks. One guy said ‘I think I need to have my home torn down.’ Another woman lost her trailer. These are people, they don't know where they're going to sleep in the next couple weeks. So, when you're in that kind of awful place, a place none of us would wish on our worst enemy, to have somebody then come and try to take the little bit of money you have – it's absolutely unacceptable.”