Community, family say goodbye at public viewing for officer killed in Florence County shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hearts remain heavy Sunday following last week's shooting of 7 law enforcement officers in Florence County that took the life of 52 year police Sergeant Terrence Carraway.
Sunday family members and the community said their goodbyes during a viewing for Carraway at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Darlington, where he lived.Carraway's body was transported from a funeral home in Marion and arrived at the church at noon followed by a private viewing and visitation for Carraway's wife and son. At 3 p.m, other family members, close friends, the community and local leaders stopped by to pay their respects and say their goodbyes.
Two of them were Carraway's cousin Joan and her husband Kevin Hicks.
“He was there all the time. Anytime you needed him, he was there,” Joan said.
“If you knew him and you met him, you could never forget him,” Kevin said.
The pair said Sergeant Carraway was an active member for many years.
“He loved kids, he loved the church, he loved the community, he loved law enforcement,” Kevin said.
“He definitely loved coaching. He loved being of help, mentoring boys in the commuitny,” Joan said.
Joan mentioned Carraway last told her he was on desk duty so she didn’t think he was in danger the day of the shooting until she tried to check up on him and he didn’t answer.
“I texted him again and then when he didn’t response at the end of the night,” Joan said. “I knew something was wrong.”
The next day while watching the news Joan found out Carraway was one of the officers shot in the Vintage Place shooting and died. She was shocked and devastated.
“I mean I saw the name, knowing he was my cousin, but it was hard to process,” Joan said.
In the same disbelief, Joan’s husband, Kevin, said the incident sheds light on the need to respect law and orderso those who risk their lives to enforce it and their families won’t have to suffer like so many have and are now .
“How to use peace instead of violence because violence really doesn’t get anything, but hurt and harm and loss,” Kevin said.
