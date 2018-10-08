Community, family say goodbye at public viewing for officer killed in Florence County shooting

Sunday family members and the community said their goodbyes during a viewing for Carraway at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Darlington, where he lived.Carraway's body was transported from a funeral home in Marion and arrived at the church at noon followed by a private viewing and visitation for Carraway's wife and son. At 3 p.m, other family members, close friends, the community and local leaders stopped by to pay their respects and say their goodbyes.