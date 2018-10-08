Brunswick County lifts burn ban for unincorporated areas

BRUNSWICK COUNTy, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County officials on Monday announced that they have lifted a burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county. The burn ban was initially put in place following Hurricane Florence.
Unincorporated areas are areas not in a city or a town.
Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson wants to remind citizens that only natural vegetation that includes leaves, tree trimmings under 6 inches in diameter, or yard debris may be legally burned. Also, any outdoor burning that occurs more than 100 feet from a structure requires a North Carolina Forestry burning permit.
Thompson encourages citizens within the unincorporated areas to continue to take advantage of free storm debris pickup. If you’re located in either a city or town, please contact your local municipal official related to open burning.
Information on where to get a North Carolina Forestry burning permit may be obtained by calling the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2041 or the North Carolina Forestry Brunswick Office at 910-755-7772 or completing an online free permit application.
