After Florence flooding, Tidalholm Village residents worry stormwater issues may cause more problems during Michael

Tidalholm Village saw two to three feet of water rise due to a failure of the stormwater system, leaving at least 11 homes so damaged, some homeowners are still living elsewhere. McMurray said her street, Lipscomb Drive, has flooded in the past, but not to the level it did during Florence. Fellow homeowner Jackie Autry said even during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, once the storm drains were cleared of debris, the water moved out quickly. During Florence, that was not the case.