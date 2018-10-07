2 young California women face different paths to US House

FILE - In this April 7, 2011, file photo, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hunter and his wife were charged by a federal grand jury in August with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips to Italy and Hawaii, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and fast-food purchases, then attempting to disguise the illegal spending in federal records. He's depicted himself as a victim of a political witch hunt, but the charges have made the outcome in a once-safe Republican less predictable and emboldened his Democrat opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP)