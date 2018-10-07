Protesters gather in Raleigh as Kavanaugh is confirmed to Supreme Court

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - It's a decision that will go down in history. In a 50-48 vote Saturday, the United States Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
It’s a decision that has divided the country with some people in Raleigh saying it’s sending the wrong message to sexual assault survivors.
“It’s a slap in the face,” said Gretchen Gaskell. “It’s traumatizing, it’s triggering, and it’s terrible.”
The decision has been made and Kavanaugh was sworn in, but people are still protesting, from Washington to Raleigh.
“We stood up to powerful men and we did not back down and we’re not gonna back down,” said Tara Romano, executive director of NARAL Pro-choice NC.
Dozens of people gathered outside the North Carolina General Assembly to protest the Senate’s decision to confirm Kavanaugh.
Many people in the group of protesters say they are survivors of sexual assault themselves. One woman says watching the confirmation play out has made her feel like she’s reliving her trauma.
“Living through the disbelief and the shame and being told that it doesn’t matter, still,” said Gaskell. “It still doesn’t matter.”
Chad Boykin says he felt it was important for him to come out and stand with women.
"Men should be letting women take charge of this because this is definitely their voices,” Boykin said.
“It’s them who are not being heard and essentially what’s being said right now is ‘regardless of what happened to you, regardless of you having the courage to stand up and tell the truth about what happened, we don’t care and we’re gonna do what we want to do anyway’ and so I think men should be in the back supporting them," Boykin added.
North Carolina Republican Chairman Robin Hayes issued a statement Saturday to congratulate Kavanaugh on the nomination.
He also took time to condemn Senate Democrats.
His statement reads in part, "Their spectacle was never about finding the truth. The conduct of Senate Democrats ruined the lives of not just the Kavanaughs, but Dr. Ford and her family as well. They have made it more difficult for sexual assault victims to come forward and in doing so have angered voters.”