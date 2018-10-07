One dead after car crashes into waste truck in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One person has died after a car crashed into a waste truck on Gordon Road in New Hanover County Sunday afternoon.
According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the call came in at 2:15 p.m.
Trooper Phillips with the NC State Highway Patrol said a white Acura heading south on Rogers Road was making a right onto Gordon Road when it failed to yield to a County Waste (CW) truck.
Trooper Phillips said the Acura t-boned the CW truck then crossed the center line after the impact and traveled into the east bound lane of Gordon Road and hit a blue Honda CR-V.
Both vehicles went into a ditch on the right shoulder of the road.
Trooper Phillips said one person died as a result of the crash and three others were taken to the hospital.
The conditions of the three taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.
The identities of those involved in the crash have not been release at this time.
