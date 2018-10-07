No. 12 Seahawks Rally Past Drexel, 2-1

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania- No. 12 UNCW used two goals in the final eight minutes of regulation to claim a 2-1 victory over Drexel in Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer action at Vidas Field on Saturday afternoon.
The win allowed the Seahawks to remain unbeaten in the CAA with a 3-0-1 league mark while upping their overall record to 8-2-1. Drexel, meanwhile, slipped to 7-3-2 overall and 1-3-1 in the CAA.
Trailing by a 1-0 margin, the Seahawks scored twice in a two-minute span to secure the victory. Sophomore Emil Elveroth evened the score at 1-1 with 7:43 remaining when he took a pass from senior Joel Bylander and scored his seventh goal of the season on a six-yard shot.
UNCW took its first lead of the contest in the 85th minute when senior Ben Fisher knocked in his first goal of the season after an initial attempt by Bylander was stopped by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Stephen Kopsachilis.
Drexel took an early 1-0 advantage in the fourth minute when a throw-in by the Dragons was deflected by a UNCW defender and went past redshirt senior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens.
Cretens made three saves in the victory for the Seahawks, who held a commanding 22-10 advantage in shots over Drexel. Kopsachilis tallied a career-high 10 saves in a losing effort for Drexel.
Up Next: The Seahawks hit the road again on Wednesday, Oct. 10, for a 7 p.m. CAA encounter against Elon.
