LEADING OFF: Newcomb subs in for Braves, Rockies head home

After splitting two games at Fenway Park, the Yankees and Red Sox take a day off in New York before resuming their best-of-five Division Series on Monday. Neither team plans to work out at Yankee Stadium, where the Bronx Bombers are 7-0 over the past two postseasons. They can return to the AL Championship Series with two wins at home over their longtime rivals. Road teams are 1-7 in the four Division Series so far, with the Yankees earning the only victory.