The Latest: Indonesia disaster death toll climbs to 1,763

Indonesian man chat on top of the rubble at Petobo neighborhood, which was wiped out by earthquake-triggered tsunami, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Indonesia's disaster agency said the number of dead had climbed and many more people could be buried, especially in the Palu neighborhoods of Petobo and Balaroa, where thousands of homes were damaged or sucked into deep mud when the Sept. 28 quake caused loose soil to liquefy. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)