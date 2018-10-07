Cross Creek Subdivision in need of donations following devastating flooding

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Community members in the Cross Creek subdivision are in need of supplies as they work to clean out and rebuild dozens of homes inundated with floodwaters.
Greg Lovell, a community organizer took to Facebook to thank all who have helped the community and ask for donations for those who do not have flood insurance.
Donated items can be dropped off a the community soccer field located at the entrance of the subdivision on Royal Oak Dr. in Hampstead.
Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The community is also looking for any groups who are willing to donate or provide hot meals for displaced community members. The community is currently providing meals at lunch and dinner for approximately 125-150 people.
The community is in need of the following items:
- wheel barrels
- utility knives and blade refills
- construction squares
- large sharpies
- skill saws and blades
- commercial dehumidifiers
- industrial fans
- pump sprayers
- drop cords
- large/xtra large rubber and work gloves
- electrical outlet boxes (up to Pender County building code)
- insulation rolls
- sheet rock mud
- screws and nails
- lumber and plywood
- construction lighting
- bug spray
- Rubbermaid tubs
- respirator masks
- Gatorade
- laundry detergent
- kids bicycles (all ages)
- gift cards to Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware
For questions contact the following:
Nicole Sanderhoff, Hot Food Donation Coordinator at 910-990-1197.
Sarah Robles, Donation Drop Off Coordinator at (910) 777-3233.
