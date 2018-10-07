The Children’s Museum of Wilmington to host birthday party for children displaced by Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will host a birthday party for children and their families who were misplaced from their homes due to the devastation of Hurricane Florence.
In partnership with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center’s Big Buddy Program, the party will be held on Oct. 7 from 2-4 p.m for children who were in emergency shelters during their birthdays.
“The Museum welcomes the opportunity to partner with the Big Buddy Program at the Cape Fear Volunteer Center to help these families enjoy a few hours of fun and relaxation during this stressful time,” states Jim Karl, Children’s Museum of Wilmington Executive Director.
The Big Buddy program is a one-on-one mentoring program that matches at-risk youth ages 5-17 in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties with positive adult role models.
Participating youth may have been involvement with the juvenile justice system, had excessive school suspensions, poor academic performance, and lack of a positive role model. A Big Buddy agrees to spend at least 8 hours per month with their buddy.
