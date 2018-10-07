Boil water advisory issued for portion of Rocky Point

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - A portion of water consumers of Pender County Utilities in Rocky Point are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
Those along the following roads are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to a 12″ water main break:
- 9000 block of US 117 South
- Lacy Padgett Road
- Bridgeside Road
- Fallbrook Lane
- West Tumbling Waters Road
- East Tumbling Waters Road
- Babbling Creek Road
- East Strawberry Lane
- Tarwolf Trail
- West Strawberry Lane
- Camellia Drive
- Rose Drive
- Magnolia Drive
When water is restored these consumers should boil all water used for human consumption (drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation) or used bottled water.
Boiling the water vigorously for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.
