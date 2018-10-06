Yard sales October 6

WILMINGTON (WECT)
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
7414b Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington
Fish tank, clothing and lots More
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
747 Grand Banks Drive, Wilmington
Refrigerator, outside yard tools, bikes, coolers, holiday decor (including wreaths), exercise equipment, grills, women’s clothes/shoes, kids clothes, kitchen items, small tools, fishing rods/reels, and more
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Community Yard Sale Beau Rivage Golf Course parking lot
649 Rivage Promenade, Wilmington
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
1099 Clubview Lane, Carolina Shores (Village of Calabash)
Christmas items, household items, toys, books, and baked goods
8 a.m. - ?
2400 Southport-Supply Road (old Midway Apostolic Church)
Inside/outside sale with assorted items, Toys, Tools, furniture, household goods, chairs, tables, hospital bed, glassware, dishes, pots and pans, brass items, craft things, you name it, we got it ! LOW PRICES, it all MUST GO ! All proceeds to benefit, the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
8 a.m. - ?
112 Lee Drive, Leland
Household goods, tools ,microwave ,doll cabinets, barbie doll, no clothes
Pender County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
394 Sloop Point Road, Hampstead
Furniture, Decor, toys, clothing, household items, jewelry, and numerous quality items
Columbus County
7 a.m. - ?
2733 MM Ray Rd,
Bake Goods, Books, Clothing, Christmas Decorations, Household items, & Much, Much More
Clarendon (Bethel United Methodist Church)
