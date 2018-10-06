Yard sales October 6

October 6, 2018 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 8:20 AM

WILMINGTON (WECT)

Yard sales for October 6
Yard sales for October 6 (wect)

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - ?

7414b Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington

Fish tank, clothing and lots More

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

747 Grand Banks Drive, Wilmington

Refrigerator, outside yard tools, bikes, coolers, holiday decor (including wreaths), exercise equipment, grills, women’s clothes/shoes, kids clothes, kitchen items, small tools, fishing rods/reels, and more

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Community Yard Sale Beau Rivage Golf Course parking lot

649 Rivage Promenade, Wilmington

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1099 Clubview Lane, Carolina Shores (Village of Calabash)

Christmas items, household items, toys, books, and baked goods

8 a.m. - ?

2400 Southport-Supply Road (old Midway Apostolic Church)

Inside/outside sale with assorted items, Toys, Tools, furniture, household goods, chairs, tables, hospital bed, glassware, dishes, pots and pans, brass items, craft things, you name it, we got it ! LOW PRICES, it all MUST GO ! All proceeds to benefit, the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

8 a.m. - ?

112 Lee Drive, Leland

Household goods, tools ,microwave ,doll cabinets, barbie doll, no clothes

Pender County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

394 Sloop Point Road, Hampstead

Furniture, Decor, toys, clothing, household items, jewelry, and numerous quality items

Columbus County

7 a.m. - ?

2733 MM Ray Rd,

Bake Goods, Books, Clothing, Christmas Decorations, Household items, & Much, Much More

Clarendon (Bethel United Methodist Church)

Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.

Having a yard sale today? Click here to add to the WECT Facebook page

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.