Wrestling show to benefit Florence victims in Atkinson

ATKINSON, NC (WECT) - Professional wrestling returns to Southeastern North Carolina this weekend in hopes of reversing the choke-hold caused by Hurricane Florence.
The United Professional Wrestling Association presents Fright Night 2018 at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will be held at at the Old Atkinson Gym located at 200 North Town Hall Avenue in Atkinson.
UPWA Promoter Donald Brower says all proceeds from the family-friendly show will be donated to the town of Atkinson, “to help the rebuilding effort.”
“As most people in the South are trying to recover from Hurricane Florence, I pondered what I can do to help,” said Brower on his Facebook page.
The card features participants in the 11th Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament and features former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Headbangers, in the running.
Tickets for the event are $10, down from $20 the promotion normally charges for admission. Brower hopes the lower prices will entice attendees to donate more to the town.
“This community has always been here for me, so now it’s my time to return the favor,” added Brower.
The tournament is named after Brower's special needs uncle who passed away in 1997 and was a big supporter of his dream to work in professional wrestling.
The winner of the tournament will go on to compete for the UPWA Tag Team championships at New Year’s Massacre 2019 on January 19th. Brower showed off the new championship belts on Saturday on Carolina in the Morning.
For more information about how you can donate to the town, or ticketing information, you can visit the UPWA’s Website.
