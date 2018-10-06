Wesley United Methodist church kicks off fall with annual pumpkin patch

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wesley United Baptist Church kicked off its 28th annual pumpkin patch Saturday.
Dozens of volunteers came out to unload a truck full of pumpkins.
The Pumpkin Patch started 28 years ago to fund youth ministry and mission projects at Wesley Memorial UMC. The funds continue to go towards mission trips and Christian camp as well as several other projects.
"I think it's different than other pumpkin patches because it's such a tradition and it's been happening for so long. So it's just different because there’s a lot of meaning behind it, it goes towards such great things it's not just making money off of it, it's for the youth,” Church member, Georgia Boyette says.
Each Saturday morning at 8:30, they welcome volunteers to help unload pumpkins and receive community service hours.
The pumpkin patch runs through Oct. 31. The hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
