UPDATE: Students at UNCW offered cots in gym, hotel rooms after housing still not ready after Florence

“Belk & University Apartments residents: After an exhaustive effort, we have not been able to secure any additional hotel rooms. If you have not already been notified that a hotel room was reserved for you, and you cannot find a friend with whom to stay during the displacement, we will setting up cots in Hanover Gym (as of 7 p.m. - just arrive with your student ID). This is not ideal by any means, and we recognize that, but it is the best we are able to do in providing safe and secure conditions for you during this temporary displacement. Thank you for whatever patience you can afford us.”