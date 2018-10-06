UPDATE: Students at UNCW offered cots in gym, hotel rooms after housing still not ready after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In a final walk-through of residence halls on UNCW’s campus Friday night to confirm they are ready for students to return, university officials have determined they are not comfortable in letting students back into Belk Hall and the University Apartments.
Now, the university has set up cots in Hanover Gym for students who were not offered a hotel room and do not have anyone to stay with.
“Belk & University Apartments residents: After an exhaustive effort, we have not been able to secure any additional hotel rooms. If you have not already been notified that a hotel room was reserved for you, and you cannot find a friend with whom to stay during the displacement, we will setting up cots in Hanover Gym (as of 7 p.m. - just arrive with your student ID). This is not ideal by any means, and we recognize that, but it is the best we are able to do in providing safe and secure conditions for you during this temporary displacement. Thank you for whatever patience you can afford us.”
The gym opened for students at 7 p.m. As of 9 p.m., only one student has arrived at the gym to sleep, according to Janine Iamunno, Chief Communications Officer.
Students living in Belk Hall and the University Apartments not already on campus are advised to stay home, according to another Facebook post.
The university said the main issue is in the hallway areas of Belk Hall and the hallways and common areas of the University Apartments.
They anticipate to have repairs finished over the next couple of days.
“This is incredibly unfortunate and disappointing, for our students and for us,” the university said in a statement Saturday morning. “We realize the inconvenience it poses and are doing everything we can to resolve this, and to support our displaced students as best we can.”
