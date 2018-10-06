Topsail Baptist church hosts lunch with returned stolen items

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Topsail Baptist church had a trailer filled with chairs, tables, a tent and stereos stolen last week. Fortunately, it was returned just in time for them to host a lunch for hurricane victims.
Volunteers were there to serve food until it ran out.
“I know this is just one meal, but people need to have hope. A lot of people lost everything they have and a lot of times they lost their pictures and stuff they can’t replace and so they need to know that through the Lord, that’s something they can’t lose,”Pastor Griffith says.
Topsail Baptist church also has a distribution site behind its building for those in need of supplies.
