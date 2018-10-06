Rain chances elevated, marginally cooler weekend temperatures

YOUR FIRST ALERT WEEKEND FORECAST features a marginal cool-down, however rain chances will trend a bit higher for portions of the weekend and next week.
YOUR WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: The risk for a pop-up shower or storm is near 30% Saturday, 10% Saturday night, and 20% Sunday. Daily high temperatures will shrink just slightly to mainly the middle 80s; expect nightly lows not much if any lower than 70.
YOUR FORECAST FOR NEXT WEEK: Marginally cooler middle 80s in the afternoon and upper 60s at night are forecast for much of the week, with rain chances growing more substantial (30 - 40%) by the middle and end of the work week.
LESLIE: Tropical Storm Leslie will chug northward or eastward over the open Atlantic Ocean, east of Bermuda, through the weekend. Exercise caution as swells emanating from Leslie will continue to inflate our local rip current risk. Otherwise: expect zero Carolina impacts.
ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: A low pressure system in the western Caribbean Sea carries a medium chance for development as it worms its way toward the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days. Should it ever become a tropical storm, it would be called Michael.
Enjoy your weekend!
-Gabe
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.