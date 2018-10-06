One person dead in car accident in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - One person was killed in a car accident in Surf City Saturday morning.
According to Surf City Police, a Jeep Wrangler driven by Travis Luckinbill of Raleigh was traveling east on N.C. 50 and a Toyota Prius driven by Robin Blakenship of Sneads Ferry was travelling west on N.C. 50.
Luckinbill went left of center and collided head on with Blakenship.
Blakenship was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blakenship had a two-year-old son in the car as well. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The status of his condition is unknown at this time.
Luckinbill and a passenger in his car were also taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The status of their condition is unknown at this time as well.
Surf City Police say charges are pending against Luckinbill.
The investigation is still ongoing.
