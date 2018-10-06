No. 23 NC State holds off Boston College 28-23 to stay undefeated

BC: The Eagles showed two things. First, they're a very different team without leading rusher AJ Dillon, the nation's fifth-leading rusher who didn't travel after injuring an ankle last week. They also had enough moxie to battle back from a disastrous performance through the first three quarters to inject unexpected drama into the final minutes. After managing 109 total yards and four first downs in falling behind 28-3, the Eagles totaled 209 yards the rest of the way while getting rushing and receiving scores from Ben Glines to climb back in it.