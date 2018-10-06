NC soldier killed by explosive device in Afghanistan

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - A North Carolina Army National Guard soldier died in Afghanistan after he was injured in an explosion, officials said Friday evening.
Sgt. James Allen Slape, 23, of Morehead City, died Thursday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan after he suffered injuries from an improvised explosive device.
Slape was assigned to N.C. Army National Guard's 60th Troop Command, 430th Explosive Ordnance Company, based in Washington, N.C., according to a news release from the N.C. National Guard.
Slape’s unit deployed to Afghanistan in April 2018.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of Sgt. James Slape losing his life while serving our Country," Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, said in the release.
Slape joined the N.C. National Guard in 2013 and graduated from the Explosive Ordnance School as an Explosive Ordnance Specialist in 2015.
Slape was promoted to the rank of sergeant posthumously, according to the news release. The incident is under investigation.
N.C. Army National Guard’s 60th Troop Command, 430th Explosive Ordnance Company is scheduled to return to the U.S. in the spring of 2019.