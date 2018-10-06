Wilmington March For Our Lives hosts voter registration event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington chapter of March For Our Lives hosted an event at Morning Glory Coffeehouse in Wilmington Saturday evening to promote voter registration and voter education.
March for our lives was founded by Parkland school students after the Parkland school shooting occurred earlier this year. Their motive is to prohibit unfair gun violence in the country so students don’t have to fear going to school.
“This is important to me because I’m a student. I have to live daily with the fear of being hurt at school or my friends being hurt at school or people that I love being hurt in their offices or home or anywhere by people that they love or people that they don’t even know," March for our lives member, Newton Wainscott says, "It’s just such a wide spread fear that it’s hard to tackle every base but we cant definitely try our best to do everything we can.”
