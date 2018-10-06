Downtown Wilmington riverfront market re-opens

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Riverfront Farmers Market located in downtown Wilmington on Water St. re-opened Saturday, Oct. 6.
They said their reopening is “bittersweet happiness in the aftermath of hurricane Florence.”
Many of the market members were affected by the hurricane. Some had minimal damage, while some suffered a total loss.
Farmers and growers were hit the hardest due to river flooding.
Black River Organic Farm sustained major damage to their fields, greenhouses, and crops.
Hanchey’s Produce suffered a total loss of crops, equipment and the homes of three generations of Hanche family farmers.
Castle Hayne Farms, Backyard Gardeners, Shelton Herb Farm/Copper Sun Micro farm all suffered the loss of crops, plantings and structures due to wind and rain.
A power outage caused Beartrack Farms to lose product. However they were able to keep their animals safe.
Flooding caused damaged docks and a damaged fish house at Davis Seafood.
Due to recover efforts, some market members will not be able to participate in the market for the rest of the season.
The following are the members who participated this Saturday, an those who plant to participate next Satruday.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.