Brunswick Co. Republican Headquarters sign vandalized

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A sign outside of the Brunswick County Republican Headquarters was vandalized Friday night.
Pictures sent in to the WECT Newsroom by Gerald Benton, a candidate for the Brunswick County School Board District 5, show the sign with the words “spineless worms” spray painted in black letters across one side of the sign and “gutless rinos” spray painted across the other side.
Benton said volunteers arrived at the building around 9 a.m. Saturday morning when they found the sign had been vandalized.
Benton said they are going to use spray paint remover on the sign in an attempt to restore it back to it’s original state.
They do not know who did this but Benton said a police report has been filed.
