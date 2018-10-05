Time running out to apply for disaster food stamps

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Residents in need of Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits have until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6 to apply.
Applications are only being accepted in person.
According to Pender County Emergency Management, residents aren’t restricted to applying in the counties they live in.
Residents who don’t receive food stamps and live in the disaster areas will be eligible for the one-time D-SNAP benefits.
The funds can be used to replace food lost during the storm.
A complete list of locations and times applications will be accepted can be found here.
