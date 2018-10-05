Redistricting, school safety, funding are top issues at school board candidates’ forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Redistricting, school safety and funding were some of the issues discussed at a forum featuring candidates running for seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education. Seven of the eight candidates on the general election ballot took part in the forum organized by WECT and the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear.
Two of the three incumbent candidates attended the question and answer session held at the Senior Resource Center in Wilmington. Janice Cavenaugh, a republican, is seeking her fifth consecutive term on the school board. Fellow republican Don Hayes is running for his seventh straight term as a board member. Bruce Shell, a third republican incumbent, is seeking re-election to a second term. He was unable to appear at the forum because of illness.
All five challengers are first-time candidates in the school board race. The lone republican challenger, Bill Rivenbark was the leading vote-getter in the GOP primary election in May. The democratic challengers are Stefanie Adams, Nelson Beaulieu, Judy Justice and Elena Rosemund-Hoerr.
Voter registration in New Hanover County has been extended to October 15, 2018, to provide extra time for anyone impacted by Hurricane Florence. One-stop voting in the county begins on October 17. To see the dates, times and locations for one-stop voting, click here. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
