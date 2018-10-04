Philadelphia officer honors fallen Florence Sgt. with work of art

“Yesterday afternoon, Florence County Deputies arrived at a residence in Florence, South Carolina to serve a search warrant. A male inside ambushed the officers with a rifle from an elevated position and an aggressive field of fire. During the intense 2-hour firefight and standoff, several officers were shot, leaving them wounded and exposed. As other officers and deputies attempted to rescue their partners, they too were shot and pinned down. Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway heard the calls on his radio that several deputies were down and rushed to the scene to help. He was fatally shot as he ran through a barrage of gunfire to get to the wounded officers. An armored vehicle was brought in to provide cover and extract the wounded. In all, 7 officers were shot.