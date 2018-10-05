Pender County teacher arrested on DWI charge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Pender County teacher was arrested on a DWI charge in New Hanover County early Thursday morning.
According to New Hanover County Detention Center officials, Tanya Marie House, 45, of Leland, was booked into the jail around 2:10 a.m. on a single charge of driving while impaired after she was arrested in the 4100 block of Carolina Beach Road by a trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
She was later released after posting a $1,000 unsecured bond.
House told jail staff during her booking that she was a teacher at Cape Fear Elementary in Rocky Point. She’s listed as a third grade teacher on the elementary’s website.
A request for comment from the Pender County Schools system Thursday night was not immediately returned.
