Park damaged by Hurricane Florence ready for Food Truck Rodeo this weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - While part of Hugh MacRae Park is still being cleaned up due to damage from Hurricane Florence, much of the park is repaired and it is ready to host the Food Truck Rodeo.
This is the 10th food truck event held by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County to raise money for New Hanover County’s parks.
More than 30 trucks and vendors will be at the event.
Fermental and Noni Bacca will be on hand selling beer and wine, with Boba Funk & Friends performing live music.
The event is free to attend but you will need to bring cash to purchase food and beverages. The event is Sunday, Oct. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.
The food trucks will give a portion of their sales for the day to the Parks Conservancy for improvements and additions to New Hanover County’s parks.
The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County supports New Hanover County’s parks through fundraising and volunteerism.
