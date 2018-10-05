Oil spilled at two waste sites during Hurricane Florence; Pender County forgot to empty tanks before the storm

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Robin Havener watched in horror from his boat as oil bubbled out of a tank and into the floodwaters around him. He lives less than a mile from a waste collection facility in Canetuck and wanted to survey damage in his neighborhood after Hurricane Florence.
"There's a lot of people upset about it. There's oil now all over the ground,” said Havener.
What made Havener even more upset is that waste motor oil also spilled at the Canetuck site during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. He said he called multiple people after 2016 spill to try to address the problem, but after Florence, he found himself watching the pollution happen again.
“I just want to know why they did not remove (the waste oil) before the floodwaters hit,” said Havener.
WECT reached out to Pender County and learned that Pender County Utilities and Solid Waste did not empty the waste motor oil tanks immediately before Hurricane Florence hit.
“I regret that did not occur, and we are working with a local environmental cleanup firm to remediate the sites,” said Kenny Keel, public utilities director for Pender County. “This is one of our lessons learned for future improvement.”
Keel confirmed waste motor oil spills are now being cleaned up at two sites in Pender County — the Canetuck Convenience Center at 721 Canetuck Road and the Whitestocking Convenience Center at 196 Whitestocking Road.
“We contract with Noble Oil Services to have the tanks emptied on a schedule or when they are full,” said Keel. “Unfortunately, Pender County Utilities and Solid Waste did not request a special emptying of the tanks immediately prior to Hurricane Florence.”
He said oil tanks at waste sites also spilled after Matthew, but said he did not know about those spills until after Florence and only started working in his current position about three months ago.
An environmental cleanup firm assessed the oil spill pollution on Thursday and will clean up the spill in the next few days, said Keel.
“We’re working on it,” Keel said Thursday. “We haven’t started cleaning anything up yet, but hopefully within the next few days we’ll have (clean up crews) mobilized out there trying to clean up any residues, spills that remain.”
Keel estimates 80 gallons of oil — 40 each from two tanks — spilled, but said the tanks can hold 200-250 gallons.
“It should have been emptied out, but it was not emptied out before the storm,” said Keel.
Havener and his neighbors are worried the oil spill may contaminate their water wells, and they want it cleaned up.
“If a resident has actual oil residue in their yard or in their well, contact Pender County' Solid Waste Department so we are aware of the extent of locations that have been contaminated so our contractor can get out to all the places that need cleaning up," said Keel.
Pender County contracts Waste Industries household garbage and recycling and the sites are under their general management. The actual waste oil tank management is handled by Pender County Utilities and Solid Waste, said Keel.
