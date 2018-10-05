New Hanover Co. disaster food stamps center closing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Saturday is the final day to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program (D-SNAP), better known as disaster food stamps, at the Community Recovery Resource Center at Independence Mall on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.
Since Sept. 28, more than 16,000 residents have visited the center to get assistance after Hurricane Florence. The Community Recovery Resource Center, which includes D-SNAP, a supply distribution center and multi-agency resources, will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed thereafter.
The FEMA disaster recovery center and small business administration office, located outside the center, will remain open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
New Hanover County’s Building Safety Department is issuing hurricane-related building permits on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and will be closed Sundays. The satellite office at 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach remains open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Visit the building safety website for additional details.
For ongoing resources, services and donation information, visit EmergencyNHC.com.
