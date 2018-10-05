’It felt so overwhelming’: Company pays for employee home repairs after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A company based in Wilmington is taking care of its employees after Hurricane Florence by covering the cost of home and property repairs.
Monteith Construction, a general contractor, has canceled its annual retreat and will instead use the money to cover insurance deductibles and other costs from damage to employees' properties.
Zack Messick, who has worked at Monteith Construction for about 6 months, said he was surprised to hear about the generous offer but that it reflects the spirit of the company.
“I was pulled to the side, and most importantly was told, ‘We’re here for you. We’re here to help.’ Which is a very unique situation. I can’t say that for any other company I’ve worked for,” said Messick.
Messick and his wife are first-time homeowners. Their house has significant roof damage from Hurricane Florence, which caused water to leak inside. The storm also wrecked part of a privacy fence outside.
"When we showed up to the house, we noticed that the majority of the shingles and the underlayment was gone," said Messick. "The whole has been tarped off, so no more water intrusion."
Linsey Honaker works in human resources at Monteith Construction and called each employee to share the news of financial generosity.
"People were happy, there were shocked, they were surprised, because it really was a generous thing, and companies don't often show their appreciation and generosity for their employees in this way," said Honaker.
About 25 employees have accepted financial aid from the company for repairs of the 86 employees total in the company.
“People just work hard for each other and they work for this team and this company, and the leadership knows and appreciate that,” said Honaker. “And the leadership and the company just decided that, like everyone in the company had been going above and beyond for each other, that they were going to go above and beyond for their employees.”
Monteith Construction also did not charge for paid time off to allow families flexibility after Hurricane Florence, said Honaker.
