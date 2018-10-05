Hurricane recovery, school safety, GenX among issues discussed at candidates’ forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Hurricane Florence recovery is heavy on the minds of candidates running for seats on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Incumbents Skip Watkins and Rob Zapple joined challengers Eric Lytle and Julia Olson-Boseman at a candidates’ forum Thursday night at the Senior Resource Center in Wilmington.
Watkins, a republican, and Zapple, a democrat, are seeking re-election to second terms as county commissioners. Olson-Boseman, a democrat, served on the board from 2000-2004, before being elected to three terms in the state Senate. Lytle, a republican, is making his first run at political office in 2018.
The candidates spoke about several other issues during the forum, including economic development, environmental concerns, school safety, and the state’s response to emerging contaminants like GenX found in the water supply.
Voter registration in New Hanover County has been extended to October 15, 2018, to provide extra time for anyone impacted by Hurricane Florence. One-stop voting in the county begins on October 17. To see the dates, times and locations for one-stop voting, click here. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.