Free mosquito larvicide kits available at NHC library branches; Raleigh company giving away all-natural spray in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As many people in our area have learned, Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters left a perfect breeding ground for the rapid growth of mosquitoes.
New Hanover County Vector Control is trying to help in the fight against the disease-spreading insects and another company is giving away natural bug spray.
Free larvicide kits are available for pickup at any New Hanover County Public Library. The library shared the information on its Facebook page Friday morning.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, larvicide works by targeting mosquito larvae in their breeding habitat before they can grow into adult mosquitoes. Larvicide can simply be dropped into standing water where mosquitoes breed.
New Hanover County residents can pick up one kit per household free of charge. Each tablet lasts up to 60 days and is designed to treat containers that hold up to 50 gallons and areas of standing water up to 25 square feet of surface area.
For people dealing with mosquitoes that have reached adulthood, Murphy’s Naturals, a Raleigh company, is giving away free mosquito repellent in Wilmington on Friday. The company will be set up at Great Outdoor Provisions on Oleander Drive from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. handing out its all-natural spray.
Murphy’s Naturals founder Philip Freeman said even though his company isn’t huge, he hoped Friday’s giveaway might have a big effect.
“We don’t have deep pockets where we can make a huge difference but we have a great product," Freeman said. "People need it. They’re outdoors a lot. Mosquitoes are terrible so we just thought we’d come down with our lemon eucalyptus spray and share it with whoever would like.”
