FEMA says housing assistance on the way, but has no timeline

LELAND, NC (WECT) - People continue to wade through the forms, inspections and dozens of questions about how FEMA is responding to Hurricane Florence.
But while some confusion about registration denials and exactly what FEMA covers may be cleared up, many are still asking where the housing assistance programs are.
The WECT: Community Voice Facebook page has seen multiple questions regarding “FEMA trailers,” or the housing the agency provides when people cannot live in their homes after a disaster.
On Thursday, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Nancy Casper was a speaker at a roundtable hosted by Congressman David Rouzer. At that meeting, she took questions from the audience regarding FEMA.
Casper said there are three ways FEMA provides help to those without a home after a storm like Florence.
The first is the “temporary housing” program that tries to get people in hotel or motel rooms, or in a short-term rental property. The second, “direct housing,” is the program that brings in the mobile homes or trailers, and is the most recognized program. Finally, FEMA will give out grants to homeowners to assist them with fixing parts of their home — grants that can go as high as $34,000, but typically average around $8,000.
Casper said the state followed the protocol and has requested the temporary and direct housing programs be activated. However, she said local municipalities and counties have to waive zoning regulations and other procedures in many cases.
“It’s difficult, but it would be not effective for us to pull a unit onto someone’s lot, and set it there, when it has no power, no water, the city comes in and tags it and says you can’t live in it anyway," Casper said. "The unit being present really does them no good. We’ve got to make sure that it’s habitable for them, and it’s safe for them. We care deeply about the safety piece. We don’t want to put a unit in a flood zone where they’re at risk then of another storm of being injured.”
Casper said local governments that would receive the direct housing assistance participated in a conference call this week to discuss the requirements.
Still, Casper did not provide a timeline for when those mobile homes and trailers will be available.
“We’re working on it,” she said.
That’s why, she said, they try to implement the temporary housing program first.
However, even before Florence the availability for rental apartments within the price range of low or middle-income families was slim, and what hotels were not damaged in the storm are nearly at capacity with the relief workers and debris contractors in town after the storm.
“We’re certainly finding that same information,” she said, referring to the lack of available rental units.
Until the logistics are worked out, Casper said the only thing people can do is be persistent.
“People need to be their own best advocate,” she said. “No one knows their situation better than they do.”
She said that if someone is denied a claim, they should always appeal.
