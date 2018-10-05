FEMA says housing assistance on the way, but has no timeline

“It’s difficult, but it would be not effective for us to pull a unit onto someone’s lot, and set it there, when it has no power, no water, the city comes in and tags it and says you can’t live in it anyway," Casper said. "The unit being present really does them no good. We’ve got to make sure that it’s habitable for them, and it’s safe for them. We care deeply about the safety piece. We don’t want to put a unit in a flood zone where they’re at risk then of another storm of being injured.”