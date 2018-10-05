Crews continue work to clear Florence debris

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It took a crew from DRC Emergency Services less than 20 minutes to clear a yard near the corner of Oriole and South Cardinal drives using a grapple truck.
One crew member used the claw arm to scoop up tree limbs, another raked debris into easier-to-grab piles, and a third directed traffic safely around the equipment.
While the homeowner whose property is now clear may feel things are progressing quickly, countless others across the city of Wilmington will have to continue to wait as crews work their way from street to street.
The initial estimate of debris from Florence in Wilmington alone was 1.2 million cubic yards, or enough to fill the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. 35 times. Crews began the first pass of debris collection on Sept. 20, but in many cases debris began to pile up as soon as it was cleared, so the city plans to make a second pass once very street has been reached at least once.
Wilmington spokesperson Dylan Lee said crews are working seven days a week, roughly from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., collecting between 25,000 and 30,000 cubic yards of debris each day. So far, they’ve already easily eclipsed the total collected during Hurricane Matthew.
City staff have said the extended rain in late July led to soft soil, so large oak trees fell victim to the winds where they normally could weather a storm like Florence. Additionally, there hasn’t been a storm to “clear out” the vegetation since Hurricane Fran in 1996.
“Florence made a huge mess,” Lee said. “The flooding, of course, of peoples' homes is tragic, and the trees in peoples' homes is tragic, but for everybody else, they’re dealing with a mess. There’s debris.”
Lee said the city won’t be able to make an true estimate of how long the clean up will take until after the first pass is complete. Until then, Lee said the city urges people to follow the guidelines for placing debris on the curb, in order to avoid further delaying the process.
- Separate vegetative debris such as tree limbs from construction materials.
- Try to consolidate piles of like items with those of your neighbors.
- Keep piles away from power poles, mailboxes, fire hydrants and other items that could be damaged by grapple equipment.
- Place piles between the sidewalk and the road, or within five feet of the road.
- Do not bag vegetative debris.
Debris collection in New Hanover County began on Sept. 24. The county began by clearing public property and parks, then committed to making two passes of properties in unincorporated county areas.
Additionally, county residents can take their debris to one of two locations:
- Ogden Park, 615 Ogden Park Drive (Debris being collected on the baseball field)
- Veterans Park, 835 Halyburton Memorial Parkway (Debris being collected next to the retention pond)
Construction debris can be taken to the county landfill, where the county is waiving the tipping fee in some cases.
Brunswick County will collect debris from the side of roadways in unincorporated areas, as well as along state-maintained roadways and private roads that are open to the public. They request materials be sorted according to debris type:
- Normal household trash
- Vegetative debris (leaves, lots, plants, tree branches – not bagged)
- Construction and demolition debris (building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses, plumbing)
- Appliances and white goods (air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters)
- Electronics (computers, radios, stereos, televisions, and other devices with a cord)
- Household hazardous waste (cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based paints and stains, and pesticides)
The county will make multiple passes to collect debris, so those who have evacuated should not worry about trying to get back if their home is unsafe.
The county will not waive the landfill tipping fee.
Pender County is using a contractor to collect storm debris.
Their guidelines include:
- Separate the debris by category – vegetative debris, construction debris, and white goods;
- Do not place debris under power lines.
- Debris should not block visibility at roadways.
- Cut tree trunks to lengths in 4-ft. lengths.
Columbus County residents are asked to abide by standard recycling and solid waste guidelines. The county does have a hotline, (800) 451-1954, for those who need assistance.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.