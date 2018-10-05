Citizen complaints lead to narcotics arrests in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Bladen County authorities arrested or cited 10 people this week on drug charges after getting tips from community members.
According to a Bladen County Sheriff's Office news release, narcotics agents made the arrests following an independent investigation to verify the validity of the complaints from citizens.
Arrested and charged were:
- Willie Lee Melvin Jr., 75, of Elizabethtown, sell/deliver marijuana; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana; sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substances; $100,000 bond
- Roosevelt Dudley, 64, of Elizbethtown, sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance; $25,000 bond
- Johnnie Percy McKoy, 63, of Whites Creek, sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance; $50,000
Acting on citizen complaints, Bladen officers also cited and released several people for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and motor vehicle violations in Clarkton and Bladenboro.
Tziah Najee Lesane, 21, of Bladenboro, was arrested and held on a $2,500 bond for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Dwayne Dennis Rivers, 22, of Fayetteville, was cited for carrying a concealed weapon in addition to possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
“I cannot tell you how important it is for the members of the community to call and point us towards criminal activity in their neighborhood,” Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said in the news release. “I give you my word we will always respond to tips and information.”
