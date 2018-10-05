Businesses closed during Florence can recover operating expenses through SBA loan

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Businesses forced to close for Hurricane Florence can apply for an SBA loan to help offset operating expenses incurred during the closure, even if the storm did not cause any physical damage, a senior official with the U.S. Small Business Administration said on Friday.
The SBA can provide up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred, according to the SBA’s website.
“So, for example, if your business is shut down for three months we would provide you with funding for that three-month period to pay your rent, your utilities, so for and so on,” the official said in a conference call with media outlets Friday morning.
Companies whose property suffered damage from Florence can apply for the SBA’s Business Physical Disaster Loan, which covers disaster losses not fully covered by insurance.
Similarly, homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to replace or repair their primary residence through the SBA’s Home and Personal Property Loan program. Renters and homeowners may also borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property – such as clothing, furniture, cars and appliances – damaged or destroyed in a disaster, according to the SBA’s website.
“We encourage everyone to start applying as soon as possible and we can work through the recovery effort with them,” the officials said.
To be eligible for any of the SBA’s loans, the property must be located in a federally declared disaster area, the official added. New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen, and Columbus counties were all designated as such.
