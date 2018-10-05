Brunswick Family Assistance announces hurricane relief distribution sites

Brunswick Family Assistance announces hurricane relief distribution sites
(Source: Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff | October 5, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 4:43 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County Family Assistance has secured six points of distribution for next week.

BFA will be at these sites at the designated dates and times.

Oct. 7

  • Kendall Chapel AME, 4362 River Road, Winnabow, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 8

  • Waves of Praise Worship Center, 3000 George II Highway, 2-7 p.m.
  • City of Northwest Town Hall, 4889 Vernon Road Northeast, Lelan, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 9

  • Waves of Praise Worship Center, 3000 George II Highway, 2-7 p.m.
  • The Bridge, 1180 Mt. Pisgah Road Southwest, Supply, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 10

  • Waves of Praise Worship Center, 3000 George II Highway, 2-7 p.m.
  • Brunswick Baptist Center, 1041 Old Ocean Highway/US 17 Business, Bolivia, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • St. James AME Zion Church, 27 Old Town Creek Road, Leland, 2-5 p.m.
  • City of Northwest Town Hall, 4889 Vernon Road Northeast, Leland, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 11

  • Waves of Praise Worship Center, 3000 George II Highway, 2-7 p.m.
  • The Bridge, 1180 Mt. Pisgah Road Southwest, Supply, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • St. James AME Zion Church, 27 Old Town Creek Road, Leland, 2-5 p.m.

Oct. 12

  • Waves of Praise Worship Center, 3000 George II Highway, 2-7 p.m.
  • Brunswick Baptist Center, 1041 Old Ocean Highway/US 17 Business, Bolivia, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Anyone in need of supplies should come to the distribution sites at these dates and times. Call 910-754-4766 for more information.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.