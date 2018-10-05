Brunswick Co. man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - A Brunswick County man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison on federal drug and gun charges.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, 25-year-old Michael Montray Frink was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 9.75 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation following his release.
Frink previously indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
In 2017, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Frink was selling heroin out of his home in Calabash. Undercover agents later made several controlled purchases from Frink at his home, ultimately obtaining enough evidence for a search warrant.
On June 9, 2017, agents executed the search warrant at Frink’s home and seized over 28 grams of heroin, more than four grams of fentanyl, two stolen semi-automatic guns, ammunition, digital scales, and over $8,000 in cash.
Following his arrest, Frink agreed to be interviewed and admitted that all the contraband, including the drugs and guns, were his.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.