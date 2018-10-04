Bring on Boston: Yanks rout A's 7-2 in wild-card game

Boone remains a dirty word among the Fenway Park faithful. His 11th-inning homer in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series beat the Red Sox. A year later the Boston overcame the Yankees and became the first major league team to overcome a 3-0 postseason deficit. The Red Sox went on to win their first World Series since 1918, but Boone's drive off Tim Wakefield has not been forgotten or forgiven.