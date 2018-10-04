WPD: Teen injured by BB gun on Emory Street shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department now say shooting on Emory Street Thursday night was actually a teenager who was injured with a BB or pellet gun..
Jennifer Dandron, a spokeswoman for the WPD, initially said police responded to the 1000 block of Emory Street in the Creekwood South community around 5:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim.
Dandron said the victim was being taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
She later confirmed that the victim was a 15-year-old boy who was injured by a BB or pellet gun.
No other details have been released.
