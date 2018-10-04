‘We can’t give up’: Rocky Point family of 5 rebuilding dream home after Florence

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - They moved from Massachusetts to Rocky Point for a slower pace of life.
The search for the Lydons' dream home took nearly two years before they settled on a home on the back of the northeast Cape Fear River near Rocky Point.
“We wanted a place with serenity and privacy," Patrick Lydon said. "This is our dream home. We could really spend the rest of our lives here.”
The family of five had only been in their home for about 18 months before Mother Nature took it over.
“I just cried when I first saw it. I’m gonna cry again," Vicky Lydon said. “I just couldn’t imagine the water getting so high because we are already raised it 10 feet off the ground.”
As Vicky said, even though the home sits 10 feet off the ground, more than five feet of water inundated their riverfront retreat after Hurricane Florence.
“This has been mentally, physically and emotionally draining," Patrick said. “It’s the hardest thing we have been through, but we can’t give up. We aren’t going to abandon our home because of a flood.”
We first met the Lydon family in 2016. Their home was decorated for the holidays as their 8-year-old daughter, Vyvi, spent her Christmas break stuffing stockings of joy to give to the homeless.
Their home is now full of debris and in disarray, their yard looks more like a beach, and everything they own sits waterlogged on their porch.
“We tried to keep our children away from this," Vicky said. “We felt we needed to protect them, but now, they can see what it takes, all the hard work to rebuild.”
They’ve started the rebuilding process, including 12-year-old Zowie, fully masked and gloved, tearing out installation and shoveling sheet rock, right alongside her parents.
“It’s important because we aren’t the only ones who lost everything," Zowie said. “We can’t just sit here and feel sorry for ourselves. I’m sad I don’t have my house but now I can literally feel like I rebuilt it.”
The Lydons are up to their neck in work, but they’re taking time to volunteer and help others who have also lost it all.
“Instead of sitting here saying, ‘Everything was gone,’ we went out and helped other people because that is what a community does," Zowie said. "If you help, they will help you back.”
In addition to the flooded home, the Lydons also lost a dog from heat stroke when they evacuated to a warehouse in Wilmington.
They hope to be back in their home by the end of the year and luckily, they have flood insurance.
